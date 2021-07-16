Pamela Mawanda
PLE Results: UNEB Withholds Results of 2,220 Candidates

16 Jul 2021 Kampala, Uganda
The UNEB Executive Secretary, Dan Odongo

The UNEB executive director, Dan Odongo also noted that several examination distributors in the districts of Nakasongola, and the greater Masaka areas who were entrusted with delivering the papers to different centres, opened the envelopes to access the examination papers.

 

