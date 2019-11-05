Pamela Mawanda
PLE: Twelve Arrested for Impersonation Top story

The 12 candidates were arrested during the Mathematics Examination

Jennifer Kalulu Musamba, the Public Relations Officer Uganda National Examination Board- UNEB, says “Scouts became suspicious after they noticed that the pupils sitting the examinations were not the ones that appear on the examination register. They were tipped off when one of them wrote a name that was not on the register and crossed it to write one that appears.”

 

