In short
Jennifer Kalulu Musamba, the Public Relations Officer Uganda National Examination Board- UNEB, says “Scouts became suspicious after they noticed that the pupils sitting the examinations were not the ones that appear on the examination register. They were tipped off when one of them wrote a name that was not on the register and crossed it to write one that appears.”
PLE: Twelve Arrested for Impersonation Top story5 Nov 2019, 10:55 Comments 264 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: 12 Pupils arrested Bugolosese Primary School PLE 2019 UNEB 2019
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.