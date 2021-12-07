Stanley Ebele
Please Come Back Home, Police Appeals to Self-Exiled Karimojong Warriors

7 Dec 2021
ASP Michael Longole calling on Karimojong men to retum home

The recent operations in Kotido, Kaabong and other parts of Karamoja forced many men out of their homes in fear of being arrested as suspected cattle rustlers and tried in the military court, leaving just vulnerable persons in the homes in what police say could lead to more suffering of innocent people.

 

