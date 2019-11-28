Plenary Sessions Called off over MPs, Staff SACCO Workshop

In short
Parliamentary sitting has been postponed due to Parliament’s Savings and Credit Cooperative Organizations (SACCO) training workshop.
Plenary Sessions Called off over MPs, Staff SACCO Workshop28 Nov 2019, 11:43 Comments 184 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Parliament Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Parliament Sacco Parliament posponed national issues plenary
Mentioned: Parliament Sacco Parliament of uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.