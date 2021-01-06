Plight of Children with Nodding Syndrome Dominates Campaigns in Omoro

In short
Many cases of nodding disease have been reported in Odek Sub County. According to records, there are more than 200 children affected by the disease.
Plight of Children with Nodding Syndrome Dominates Campaigns in Omoro6 Jan 2021, 12:27 Comments 169 Views Omoro, Uganda 2021 Elections Health Northern Report
Jacob Ouhlanya and the Omoro District Leaders at the reopening of the Nodding Disease Treatment Centre in 2018 before it was close again a year later
In short
Tagged with: Nodding Disease Treatment Centre Nodding Syndrome Parliamentary Candidates development partners mysterious conditions and deaths supporting the reopening of the Centre
Mentioned: Odek Sub County Omoro District Parlianment
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.