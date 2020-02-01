Pneumonia Remains Highest Killer Among Children in Uganda - Minister

Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng (in purple) in a group photo with participatants who included 10 Ministers of Health from Africa and Asia in addition to members of international children organisations.

In short

25 children die of pneumonia everyday. Among the interventions to reverse this grim picture, Aceng says they launched an oxygen scale up plan last year since many of these babies die when some facilities fail to avail them oxygen to aid breathing when hypoxemia- lack of adequate oxygen in blood sets in and yet it’s one of the major symptoms of pneumonia.