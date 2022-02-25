Poachers Vandalize Electric Fence At Murchison Falls National Park

Some of the poles for installation of electric fence around Murchison Falls National Park in Got Apwoyo Subcounty in Nwoya District

In short

The installation of the electric fence covering a 20-kilometre stretch around the Park started in January 2020 to stop wild animals from straying into human settlements. The move followed complaints of crop destruction, severe injuries, and death of locals caused by stray animals mostly elephants straying from the National Park.