Poaching in Game Parks Reduced After Covid-19 Lockdown - UWA

In short
While there are persons who engage in poaching and wildlife trade as their main activity, though illegal, the lockdown is said to have forced many others to join the practice for survival as they no longer had access to their jobs.
Poaching in Game Parks Reduced After Covid-19 Lockdown - UWA2 Dec 2020, 18:50 Comments 176 Views Kampala, Uganda Tourism Business and finance Updates
In short
Mentioned: Uganda Wildlife Authority - UWA
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.