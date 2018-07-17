Dear Jeanne
Investigations Delay Confirmation of 1100 Police Cadets

17 Jul 2018, 18:11 Comments 141 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Some of the cadets during their pass out at Kabalaye Police Training School in September 2016

In short
The investigations started in November 2016, just two months after the then Inspector General of Police, Kale Kayihura passed out the officers from Kabalye Police Training School. Munira Ali, the Spokesperson of the Inspectorate of Government, says investigations are still ongoing.

 

