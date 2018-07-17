In short
The investigations started in November 2016, just two months after the then Inspector General of Police, Kale Kayihura passed out the officers from Kabalye Police Training School. Munira Ali, the Spokesperson of the Inspectorate of Government, says investigations are still ongoing.
Investigations Delay Confirmation of 1100 Police Cadets
Some of the cadets during their pass out at Kabalaye Police Training School in September 2016 Login to license this image from 1$.
