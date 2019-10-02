In short
Isaac Lomuria Aletia, the Iriiri village LC I Chairperson, says waragi intake is very rampant but his effort to curb the consumption has been frustrated by police in the area. He claims that the police officers are always in touch with waragi dealers and inform them of their operations. Iriiri has a police check point that controls entry and exit to Karamoja.
Napak, Uganda
Police officers pouring out the 3000 litres of crude waragi Login to license this image from 1$.
