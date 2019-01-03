Police Accused of Dumping Bodies By the Roadside

In short
Nuuhu Kalamwa, One of the residents, says that a number of men, accompanied by a police officer were seen lifting a body off the police vehicle and dumped it next to a heap of garbage, by the roadside, on New Years Day.
Mityana, Uganda Crime Report
In short

