Solomon Okabo
09:31

Police Accused of Using Teargas To Rob In Lira

14 Sep 2020, 09:29 Comments 254 Views Lira, Uganda Crime Human rights Northern Updates

In short
Lira District Police Commander Bernard Mugerwa dismisses the allegations as baseless, only that "...there was some confusion resulting from acts of hooliganism by the groups of people who had converged at the tally centre, we had to apply reasonable force to calm the situation, not necessarily extortion and torture as such ’’ he said.

 

Tagged with: Lira Central Police Statio Lira City West Residents Accused Police of Torture
Mentioned: Uganda Police Force

