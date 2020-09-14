Police Accused of Using Teargas To Rob In Lira

In short
Lira District Police Commander Bernard Mugerwa dismisses the allegations as baseless, only that "...there was some confusion resulting from acts of hooliganism by the groups of people who had converged at the tally centre, we had to apply reasonable force to calm the situation, not necessarily extortion and torture as such ’’ he said.
Police Accused of Using Teargas To Rob In Lira14 Sep 2020, 09:29 Comments 254 Views Lira, Uganda Crime Human rights Northern Updates
Mentioned: Uganda Police Force
