Police Anti-narcotic Office Inactive for Past 3 Months

The Anti-narcotic department of the Uganda Police Force has been locked up for the last three months as a scene of crime, putting at a stand still all operations, research and investigations. The department which is located at the Criminal Investigations Directorate headquarter in Kibuli was sealed off as a crime scene in November 2017 when its head, Tinka Zarugaba, was arrested for alleged theft of exhibit Cocaine at Entebbe International Airport.
Police Anti-narcotic Office Inactive for Past 3 Months23 Feb 2018, 11:07 Comments 170 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
