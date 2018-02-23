Police Anti-narcotic Office Inactive for Past 3 Months

In short

The Anti-narcotic department of the Uganda Police Force has been locked up for the last three months as a scene of crime, putting at a stand still all operations, research and investigations. The department which is located at the Criminal Investigations Directorate headquarter in Kibuli was sealed off as a crime scene in November 2017 when its head, Tinka Zarugaba, was arrested for alleged theft of exhibit Cocaine at Entebbe International Airport.