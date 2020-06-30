In short
Moses Ekudot has been appointed head of the communication department based at police headquarters. He will among other things spearhead research and planning for the communications department and also ensure the safety of police communications.
Police Appoints Senior ICT Commanders
Tagged with: Maj Gen Jesse Kamunanwire. Closed Circuit Television -CCTV. Information Communication Teachnology- ICT. Police headquarte
