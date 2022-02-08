Police Approves Reconstruction of Kyotera School Dormitory 3 Weeks After Fire

In short
The tragic incident happened on January 15, 2022 leaving nine-year-old Savio Mark Sserugga, a Primary Four pupil dead, several learners injured and property burnt to ashes.
Police Approves Reconstruction of Kyotera School Dormitory 3 Weeks After Fire8 Feb 2022, 11:04 Comments 78 Views Kyotera, Uganda Education Crime Security Updates
L- Outside the dormitory which was torched at St. John's primary school and R- inside the dormitory yet to be reconstructed. Photo by Davis Buyondo
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.