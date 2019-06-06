Alex Otto
18:31

Police, Army Have Capacity to Combat Threats-Museveni

6 Jun 2019, 18:27 Comments 127 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Security Updates
Uganda Police Force Anti - terrorism officers display skills during Centenary Celebration of Uganda Police Peter Labeja

Uganda Police Force Anti - terrorism officers display skills during Centenary Celebration of Uganda Police Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Museveni says the recently concluded Uganda Martyrs Day Celebrations were peacefully held, despite the event being a target for terrorists.

 

Tagged with: museveni museveni 10 security points museveni says updf, army now able state of the nation
Mentioned: parliament

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.