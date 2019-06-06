In short
Museveni says the recently concluded Uganda Martyrs Day Celebrations were peacefully held, despite the event being a target for terrorists.
Kampala, Uganda
Uganda Police Force Anti - terrorism officers display skills during Centenary Celebration of Uganda Police Login to license this image from 1$.
