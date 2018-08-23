In short
The arrest of Besigye followed the deployment of several officers outside this home and those of other opposition politicians like City Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago and Ingrid Turinawe, the FDC Women League Chairperson.
Police Arrest Besigye Top story23 Aug 2018, 11:59 Comments 193 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Politics Breaking news
A police commander speaks to Besigye shortly before his arrest Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.