Kisitu, who is one of the suspects in police custody, claims that the mosque stands on the six acres of land belonging to his late father, Damyano Mukasa. However, Sheikh Saziri Lumala, says that they built the mosque on part of the land donated by Abdul Karim Ddumba who bought it at Shillings 20M.
18 Aug 2021 Mukono, Uganda
From left, Mukono Resident District Commissioner, Fatuma Ndisaba, Commandant Lands Police, Ajuna Mandela, deputy RDC Richard Bwabye, and DPC, Ismai Kifudde at the scene of crime at Buyuki village.
