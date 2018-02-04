Emmanuel Kajubu
Police Arrest Mowzey Death Suspect Look-alike

4 Feb 2018 Fort Portal, Uganda
Ivan Muhini (above) was briefly arrested in Fort Portal when the police mistook him for Godfrey Wamala, a suspect in Musician Mowzey Radio's death. Courtesy Photo

Ivan Muhini (above) was briefly arrested in Fort Portal when the police mistook him for Godfrey Wamala, a suspect in Musician Mowzey Radio's death.

In short
In a case of mistaken identity, a man suspected to have taken part in the death of musician Moses Sekibogo alias Mowzey Radio has been arrested and later released in Fort Portal.

 

