Police Arrest Mowzey Death Suspect Look-alike

In short
In a case of mistaken identity, a man suspected to have taken part in the death of musician Moses Sekibogo alias Mowzey Radio has been arrested and later released in Fort Portal.
Police Arrest Mowzey Death Suspect Look-alike4 Feb 2018, 17:48 Comments 279 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Crime Updates
Ivan Muhini (above) was briefly arrested in Fort Portal when the police mistook him for Godfrey Wamala, a suspect in Musician Mowzey Radio's death. Login to license this image from 1$.
