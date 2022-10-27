Police Arrest Nine Suspected Gang Members in Mbarara City

In short
According to Kasasira, the suspects have been staging illegal roadblocks and robberies using machetes in Rwizi region. He says the suspects have been masquerading as taxi operators before robbing passengers or even killing some in the process.
Police Arrest Nine Suspected Gang Members in Mbarara City27 Oct 2022, 10:28 Comments 116 Views Mbarara, Uganda Crime Updates
