EDSON KINENE
10:30

Police Arrest Nine Suspected Gang Members in Mbarara City

27 Oct 2022, 10:28 Comments 116 Views Mbarara, Uganda Crime Updates
The suspected gang members terrorising Mbarara City Residents

The suspected gang members terrorising Mbarara City Residents

In short
According to Kasasira, the suspects have been staging illegal roadblocks and robberies using machetes in Rwizi region. He says the suspects have been masquerading as taxi operators before robbing passengers or even killing some in the process.

 

Tagged with: Suspected gang members
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.