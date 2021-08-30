In short
Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said over the weekend, that Police arrested Karungi Peter alias Other-Boys, a resident of Bweyogerere who has confessed to the murder, claiming that the producer had declined to pay his money.
Police Arrest Prime Suspect in Kireka Music Producer's Killing30 Aug 2021, 17:15 Comments 48 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: ASP Luke Owoyesigyire.
Mentioned: Kireka murder
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.