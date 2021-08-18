Police Arrest Suspected Ringleader of Wakiso Machete-Wielding Gang

In short
Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, says that a team of Police officers in Entebbe picked up Ssekasi when they responded to an alert as he was preparing for another robbery mission.
Police Arrest Suspected Ringleader of Wakiso Machete-Wielding Gang18 Aug 2021, 17:00 Comments 100 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
