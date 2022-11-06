Kato Joseph
12:57

Police Arrest their Officer in Nansana Guest House over Illegal Ivory Trade

6 Nov 2022, 12:50 Comments 99 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Business and finance Updates
Ivory seized from the suspects- Photo courtesy

Ivory seized from the suspects- Photo courtesy

In short
Before heading to arrest the accused, D/AIP Ggiach booked the case on SD 52/05/11/2022. Even at the time of raiding J-Smart guest house, the suspects were in communication with UWA officers who were promising that they had come with all the money needed for 14 species.

 

Tagged with: Constable Patrick Katushabe and Dan Ayesiga

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.