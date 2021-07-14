Police Arrest Two For Theft of 46 Vehicle Number Plates in Makindye-Ssabagabo

In short

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, says that the suspects later led police to their hideout where officers recovered forty-six motor-vehicle number plates. According to Owoyesigyire, police swung into action after receiving numerous complaints from Lubowa, Zzana, Bunamwaya, Katale, Bukwenda, Seguku and Nalumunye areas.









"They started from where they stopped upon release from the prison," he says.