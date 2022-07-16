In short
Available intelligence information indicates that the suspects track down their victims for an estimated two months before they strike and rob them of their motorcycles. Their luck ran out when police recovered a motorcycle registration number; UFM 917M belonging to Amuza Ogoola, which was stolen from his home in Wairaka cell in Kakira town council, in Jinja district.
Police Arrest Two Suspected Ringleaders of Motorcycle Thieves in Busoga
16 Jul 2022
