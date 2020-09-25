Ronard Shabomwe
18:35

Police Arrest Bobi's Bodyguards

25 Sep 2020, 18:25 Comments 111 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Security Interview
Ashraf being arrested by police at Twed Towers.(photo by Ronard Shabomwe)

In short
Kavuma was arrested at the court of appeal at Twed towers while waiting for his boss and Ashraf was arrested immediately after the court hearing when he was getting out

 

