Kavuma was arrested at the court of appeal at Twed towers while waiting for his boss and Ashraf was arrested immediately after the court hearing when he was getting out
Police Arrest Bobi's Bodyguards25 Sep 2020, 18:25 Comments 111 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Security Interview
Tagged with: NUP Police Arrests two Bobi Wines Body guards
Mentioned: Rashid Kavuma Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine
