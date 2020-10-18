In short
He adds that the Police Force “has been receiving reports that there are people who are forging COVID19 certificates and travel abroad which gives a bad image to the government of Uganda.”
Police Arrests 23 Travelers at Entebbe Airport Over Forged COVID-19 Test Certificates
18 Oct 2020
A plain clothed police officer records particulars of the suspects outside the Aviation police station. By Lawrence Mushabe
In short
