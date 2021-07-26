Police Arrests 250 in Kagadi Guest House

In short
The suspects were attending a birthday party organized by Joachim Ategeka in contravention of the ban on social gathering as part of the COVID-19 containment measures.
Police Arrests 250 in Kagadi Guest House26 Jul 2021, 17:17 Comments 230 Views Kagadi, Uganda Crime Updates
Some of the suspects who were picked up by Police from Devine GuestHouse while attending the illegal Birthday Party in Kagadi town.
In short
Tagged with: Birthday party Police RDC Suspects
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.