Police Arrests 3 More Suspects Over Hacking into Telecoms- Banks’ Aggregator

In short
Assistant Superintendent of Police –ASP Charles Twine, who is also CID Spokesperson, confirmed that three more suspects have been arrested by the investigating team but declined to divulge details of the accused. This brings the number of suspects to five since the investigations commenced last week.
Police Arrests 3 More Suspects Over Hacking into Telecoms- Banks’ Aggregator14 Oct 2020, 15:37 Comments 131 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
