In short
A senior narcotics investigator said on black market a kilogram of heroine on average costs 10,000 United States Dollars. This means 123kg of heroine seized last year were valued 4.5 billion shillings.
Police Arrests 7,000 Drug Dealers, Smokers in Two Years
