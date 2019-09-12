Police Arrests Five After Namawojjolo Robberies

In short
Although one suspect managed to escape, police apprehended Jamad Kulaba, Isaac Mugedo, David Ngoobi, Muhamad Japolo and Rolim Magemeso alleged to be behind robberies that took place on the nights of Wednesday and Tuesday involving an attempted murder of Alice Namukwaya, a mobile money attendant.
Police Arrests Five After Namawojjolo Robberies12 Sep 2019, 13:07 Comments 192 Views Mukono, Uganda Business and finance Crime Security Report
The suspects at Mbalala police station before they were transfered to Mukono District Central Police.
In short
Tagged with: Community Vigilance Helped Police Arresting Namawojjolo Mobile Money, Electronics Accessories Robbers
Mentioned: Mukono police station
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.