Police Arrests Five After Namawojjolo Robberies

The suspects at Mbalala police station before they were transfered to Mukono District Central Police.

In short

Although one suspect managed to escape, police apprehended Jamad Kulaba, Isaac Mugedo, David Ngoobi, Muhamad Japolo and Rolim Magemeso alleged to be behind robberies that took place on the nights of Wednesday and Tuesday involving an attempted murder of Alice Namukwaya, a mobile money attendant.