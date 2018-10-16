Wambuzi Reacheal
Five In Trouble Over Shisha

16 Oct 2018, 19:27 Comments 92 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
One of the shisha pots which was recovered from Trek-bar and lounge.

Sam Talemwa, the Officer in Charge of Bugembe police station, says they also recovered two Shisha pots from the bar during the operation. He says they have commenced investigations before presenting the suspects in court.

 

