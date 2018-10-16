Five In Trouble Over Shisha

In short
Sam Talemwa, the Officer in Charge of Bugembe police station, says they also recovered two Shisha pots from the bar during the operation. He says they have commenced investigations before presenting the suspects in court.
Five In Trouble Over Shisha16 Oct 2018
One of the shisha pots which was recovered from Trek-bar and lounge. Login to license this image from 1$.
