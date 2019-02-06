In short
According to some students, Makerere Vice Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe and his Personal Assistant Gordon Murangira were seen driving past the students in a private vehicle shortly before Kwagala was picked up.
Makerere Guild Speaker Arrested Over Student's Assembly Top story6 Feb 2019, 07:09 Comments 218 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Breaking news
Isaac Kwagala, Interim Guild President arrested. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.