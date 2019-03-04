In short
Charles Oroma, 45, a resident of Laminlawino village in Kal parish, Ongako Sub County got into trouble when he bought a coffin alongside four bags of Maize Flour, 50 kilograms of beans, 25 kilograms of sugar, three litres of cooking oil, onions and tea leaves and sent them to his family members with instructions to plan for his funeral.
Police Arrests Man for Organizing Own Funeral
