Emmy Daniel Ojara
14:26

Police Arrests Man for Organizing Own Funeral

4 Mar 2019, 14:24 Comments 153 Views Crime Security Northern Report
Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Aswa river region police spokesperson

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Aswa river region police spokesperson

In short
Charles Oroma, 45, a resident of Laminlawino village in Kal parish, Ongako Sub County got into trouble when he bought a coffin alongside four bags of Maize Flour, 50 kilograms of beans, 25 kilograms of sugar, three litres of cooking oil, onions and tea leaves and sent them to his family members with instructions to plan for his funeral.

 

Tagged with: Man Organizes Own Funeral in Omoro
Mentioned: UGanda Police Force

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.