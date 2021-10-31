Mugisha James
Police Ask Mobile Money, Fuel Operators to Report Suspicious Transactions

31 Oct 2021, 09:33 Comments 153 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Breaking news
Kasingye adressing the media at Police headquarters Naguru

In short
The call by the police follows last week’s bomb explosions that left two people killed. On October 23, a bomb exploded at a pork joint in Komamboga killing one person and two days later there was an explosion inside Swift Bus in Mpigi along the Kampala-Masaka Highway.

 

