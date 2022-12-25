Police Ban Night Cattle Movements in Sebei

In short
Fredmark Chesang, the Sipi region Police spokesperson says that the decision was made during the December 20th, 2022 security meeting with the Police Anti-stock theft unit (ASTU), on how to reduce on the cases of livestock theft during the festive season.
Police Ban Night Cattle Movements in Sebei25 Dec 2022, 21:04 Comments 104 Views Sebei Cafe, road, Kapchorwa, Uganda Security Report
In short
Tagged with: Cattle theft
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.