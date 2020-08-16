In short
Police deployed heavily at the polling station and used teargas to disperse the group when Sizomu's supporters became rowdy, accusing the FDC Secretary General Nathan Nandala Mafabi and other party leaders in the district of sabotaging their efforts to vote for a candidate of their choice.
Police Battles FDC Supporters in Mbale
16 Aug 2020
