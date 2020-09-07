Police Battles NUP Supporters in Hoima

In short
Supporters of both parties had converged at Duhaga Roundabout in Hoima West Division for a planning meeting ahead of the 2021 general elections. It is alleged that the meeting was going to be chaired by Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, the National Unity Platform Principal and champion of the People Power pressure group.
