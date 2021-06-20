Police Block Covid-19 SOPs Mobilization Campaign By Masaka Leaders

In short
The leaders had gone along with at least 500 liters of liquid soap and water containers which they were donating to markets as a way of supporting the hand-washing campaign among vendors and their clients.
Police Block Covid-19 SOPs Mobilization Campaign By Masaka Leaders20 Jun 2021, 20:53 Comments 86 Views Masaka, Uganda Security Health Updates
Masaka District Police Commander David Kalagye (in T-shirt) speaking through the Window of LOP Mathias Mpuuga on Sunday
In short
Tagged with: Leader of the Opposition Mathias Mpuuga
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.