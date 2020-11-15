Okello Emmanuel
18:00

Police Block Kabuleta's Campaign Rally For Flouting COVID-19 Preventive Guidelines

15 Nov 2020, 17:56 Comments 267 Views Masindi, Uganda Election Updates
Kabuleta being blocked by police in Masindi town on Sunday afternoon..

In short
Kabuleta, who was scheduled to hold his campaign rally at Masindi Booma grounds in Masindi town on Sunday, was received by hundreds of his supporters including Boda-Boda riders who met him at Kijura trading center, about 1 km away from Masindi town.

 

