In short
Brenda Nabukenya the NUP Coordinator for Luwero district says that they had planned to organize rallies within playgrounds located in major towns but Police has since blocked the move.
Police Block Kyagulanyi's Rallies in Greater Luweero Major Towns27 Nov 2020, 20:19 Comments 212 Views Luweero, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
In short
Tagged with: Presidential campaigns
Mentioned: NUP Presidential candidate
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.