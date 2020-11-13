In short
Sowedi Manisur, the Bukomansimbi district police commander ordered Mayambala to leave saying the meeting had been staged in the road which would interrupt traffic flow.
Police Block Presidential Candidate Mayambala's Campaign Meeting in Bukomansimbi13 Nov 2020, 18:55 Comments 220 Views Bukomansimbi District, Uganda Politics 2021 Elections Polls Updates
Independent candidate Willy Mayambala pleading with Bukomansimbi District Police Manisur Sowedi who blocked his campaign meeting on Friday
