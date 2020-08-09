Police Blocks Establishment Of NUP Offices In Kitgum

In short
Eyaku says the People power activists and NUP party officials have not officially notified the District Security Committee of their intention to open an office in the district.
Police Blocks Establishment Of NUP Offices In Kitgum9 Aug 2020, 17:07 Comments 152 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Politics Security Updates
People Power Movement activists erect a banner infront of the newly acquired National Unity Platform offices in Kitgum Municipality.
In short
Tagged with: 2021 General Elections 2021 general elections The National Unity Platform-NUP people power movement
Mentioned: Kitgum Central Police station
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.