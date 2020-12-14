Samuel Amanya
17:21

Police Blocks Kalembe from Entering Rukungiri

14 Dec 2020 Politics

In short
After winding up her campaigns in greater Bushenyi, Kalemba set out to go to Rukungiri but was blocked at Kasheshero, which borders Rukungiri-Mitooma by heavily armed police. She sought an explanation from the Mitooma District Police Commander, Samuel Olumu who ordered her to return where she was coming from.

 

