Police Blocks Lango Clan Chiefs Meeting on Killed Kole Pupil

In short
The Lango Paramount Chief had summoned clan heads for a meeting today, Friday, to to pay their last respects, conduct rituals on the deceased and discuss their working relationship with Asian traders in Lango sub region, after the incident. A number of youths have been threatening revenge attacks against the Asian traders.
Police Blocks Lango Clan Chiefs Meeting on Killed Kole Pupil16 Nov 2018, 08:07 Comments 177 Views Crime Analysis
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.