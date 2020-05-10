In short
The meeting which was taking place in a hall at Lacor Catholic Parish in Lamogi Sub County ended prematurely when heavily armed policemen led by the Officer in Charge of Operations at Amuru Central Police Station Jonathan Apuwae stormed the area and ordered everyone to vacate or face arrest.
Police Blocks MP Olanya's Consultative Meeting on COVID-19 Money10 May 2020, 16:29 Comments 98 Views Amuru, Uganda Politics Health Northern Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Controversial Covid-19 money Gilbert Olanya, the Kilak South Member of Parliament OC Amuru Jonathan Apuwae police blocks meeting on Covid-19 money
Mentioned: Lacor Catholic Parish
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.