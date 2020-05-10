Emmy Daniel Ojara
Police Blocks MP Olanya's Consultative Meeting on COVID-19 Money

10 May 2020, 16:29 Comments 98 Views Amuru, Uganda Politics Health Northern Breaking news
Gilbert Olanya negotiating with police to allow the meeting proceed. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara.

The meeting which was taking place in a hall at Lacor Catholic Parish in Lamogi Sub County ended prematurely when heavily armed policemen led by the Officer in Charge of Operations at Amuru Central Police Station Jonathan Apuwae stormed the area and ordered everyone to vacate or face arrest.

 

