Police Blocks Music Promoters’ Meeting

In short
Musinguzi of Abitex promotions and Mukasa of Bajjo events had invited artists, promoters and comedians for a meeting at Calendar Prestige Hotel in Makindye. The meeting was meant to discuss plans of resuming music shows.
Police Blocks Music Promoters’ Meeting26 Jun 2020, 17:34 Comments 146 Views Business and finance Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Ban on musical concerts and events COVID-19 Lockdown Effects of COVID-19 Police blocks events and music promoters’ meeting
Mentioned: Abbey Musinguzi Abitex promotions Andrew Mukasa Bajjo events Balamu Ddamulira Deo events Jjuuko Derro Jojo events KMP Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owesigire UGanda Police Force
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.