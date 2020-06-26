Shamirah Matovu
17:36

Police Blocks Music Promoters’ Meeting

26 Jun 2020, 17:34 Comments 146 Views Business and finance Health Updates
Some of the Police officers deployed at premises of Calendar Prestige Hotel, Makindye

In short
Musinguzi of Abitex promotions and Mukasa of Bajjo events had invited artists, promoters and comedians for a meeting at Calendar Prestige Hotel in Makindye. The meeting was meant to discuss plans of resuming music shows.

 

Tagged with: Ban on musical concerts and events COVID-19 Lockdown Effects of COVID-19 Police blocks events and music promoters’ meeting
Mentioned: Abbey Musinguzi Abitex promotions Andrew Mukasa Bajjo events Balamu Ddamulira Deo events Jjuuko Derro Jojo events KMP Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owesigire UGanda Police Force

