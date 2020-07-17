In short
Samuel Lubega Mukaaku, the People Power’s Deputy Head of Election Management Committee and other officials had called a press conference to announce a two-week extension for the nomination of candidates that wish to identify themselves with the pressure group in the forthcoming general elections.
Police Blocks People Power Press Conference in Masaka
Masaka Anti-riot Police Commander Abas Alubeya ordering People Power Politicians out of their meeting venue before addressing a press conference
