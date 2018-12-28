In short
In his December 10th letter to the IGP, Kyembe argues Prayer Miracle Center Church Kiwanga is located in a residential area with children and elderly persons. He also said residents secured a temporary court order as well a letter from the National Environment Management Authority-NEMA stopping the church from displaying fireworks following their experience on December 31st 2017.
Police blocks Fire Works Display at Prayer Miracle Center Church
