Mzee Mwanje holding a riffle he says was given to him by the State House for protection.

In short

Sobi and more than 30 people raided Mwanje’s land and started clearing the land of approximately 5 acres on orders of Fulgensio Ssembajwe, the administrator of the properties belonging to the family of the late John Lule Ssebakijja, who are neighbors to Mwanje.